Workers flee Georgia poultry plant amid false rumors of ICE roundups, officials say

ICE to target businesses that hire undocumented workers ICE targeting employers who offer work to undocumented immigrants, agency says. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ICE targeting employers who offer work to undocumented immigrants, agency says.

Workers in Georgia were spooked Thursday by rumored ICE raids that echoed last week’s roundup in Mississippi, media outlets report.

After the workers reportedly abandoned their posts in anticipation, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement never showed up.

“We are aware of rumors that have sparked public concern in our community,” Gainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post. “It is important to always be vigilant and rely on credible sources. Rumors of food processing plants and retailers are untrue.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Georgia friends:

ICE is at poultry plants in Gainesville. warn who you need to warn.

know your rights.

this is sad. and disgusting. — brke (@brookeduh) August 15, 2019

Police in Gainesville, Georgia — dubbed the “Poultry Capital of the World” — were tipped off by the media reportedly trespassing at the processing plant Gold Creek Foods around 11 a.m. Thursday, the Gainesville Times reported.

An ICE spokesman confirmed there was “no worksite enforcement action at chicken plants in Georgia today” and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said they had also not received requests for assistance, the newspaper reported.

According to News34 Atlanta, at least 200 people had walked out of plants in Gainesville by 11 a.m. Thursday. The news outlet reported the rumors started at 8 a.m.

The confusion occurred on the heels of a massive worksite enforcement action last week at agricultural processing plants in Mississippi, ICE’s website shows.

The agency reported detaining “approximately 680 removable aliens who were unlawfully working at the plants.”

Investigators believe 5 poultry companies violated immigration law, search warrants say; unsealed docs detail trove of evidence, incl videotaped statements by managers. Read the full story on @WashingtonPost: https://t.co/tBfuVHEOtG. Read the affidavits: https://t.co/R1jQoGeTD3 — ICE (@ICEgov) August 15, 2019

Investigators now think some of those companies broke the law by knowingly hiring undocumented immigrants.