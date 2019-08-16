Comedians injured in car crash on way to Atlanta performance

FILE - In this July 20, 2017, file photo, Dana Gould poses for a portrait to promote the television series "Stan Against Evil" on day 1 of Comic-Con International in San Diego. Comedians Bobcat Goldthwait and Dana Gould reportedly suffered minor injuries in a car crash on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 on their way to perform at an Atlanta theater. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision

Comedians Bobcat Goldthwait and Dana Gould reportedly suffered minor injuries in a car crash on their way to perform at an Atlanta theater.

It happened Thursday just outside Relapse Comedy Theatre. Atlanta police Officer TaSheena Brown says the comedians' driver failed to yield when turning left and struck another car. Their driver was cited for violations including driving on a suspended license. The comedians were taken to Grady Hospital with minor injuries, and the other driver declined treatment.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that tickets to the Thursday night performance of "The Show with Two Heads" were refunded.

Gould is known for his seven-year stint as writer for "The Simpsons." Goldthwait has been in comedy for decades and was officer Zed McGlunk in the "Police Academy" movies.