UEFA postpones Champions League talks as clubs, leagues row

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has postponed a joint meeting with the heads of European clubs and leagues that was to help determine the future format of competitions, including the Champions League.

The Associated Press has obtained letters sent Thursday morning by Ceferin to the heads of the European Club Association and the European Leagues body calling off the Sept. 11 talks, saying they will be re-arranged "as soon as I think that we are ready for a meaningful discussion."

There have been public disputes between leading clubs and the domestic league officials since a concept was presented earlier this year which would have turned the Champions League into a largely closed competition. There has also been a deepening split within the ECA, which is headed by Andrea Agnelli.

Ceferin wrote to Agnelli and EL President Lars-Christer Olsson to say UEFA is still "gathering feedback from our national associations," adding that "a new discussion now would be premature as we are analyzing feedback and proposals coming from different parties."

Ceferin added that UEFA is in "no hurry" because it does not expect to make a decision on the format for the 2024-27 cycle this year.

