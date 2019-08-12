National
Eat more ... mac-n-cheese? Chick-fil-A explains why it added new side in menu change
People dress like cows for free chicken at Rock Hill Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A’s menu just got bigger and — some might argue — a little bit better with a new side item, macaroni and cheese.
The cheesy snack will be available nationwide and is the first permanent side addition since 2016, according to statement Monday from the Atlanta-based fast-food chain.
Mac and cheese is a “perfect pairing” with Chick-fil-A’s assorted chicken dishes, and it also “passed with flying colors” during testing in five markets, according to Amanda Norris, executive director of menu and packaging.
“We have a very high bar when it comes to adding a menu item,” Norris said in a statement. “But the feedback from our customers in the test markets made this decision easy.”
Chick-fil-A said the recipe is a “classic” with a blend of cheddar, Parmesan and Romano baked fresh in the restaurant daily.
Comments