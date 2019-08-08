Man yelling slurs shoots at black, Hispanic people from bedroom window, Illinois cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An Illinois man yelled racial slurs while he shot an air rifle at his African-American and Hispanic neighbors, media outlets report.

Police say Ryan J. Salsman, 36, is accused of firing his air rifle from the bedroom window of his Montgomery home toward an African-American man and Hispanic woman while they talked in their driveway July 27, Kendall County Now reported. He was shouting racial slurs as the gun went off, the news site reported.

Court records show Salsman fired five or six shots, according to the Daily Herald in suburban Chicago.

Officers arrested Salsman and he was jailed on charges of reckless conduct and misdemeanor aggravated assault, the Chicago Tribune reported. He was still in jail Tuesday when he was charged a felony hate crime, the newspaper reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Montgomery police detective Sgt. Jeff Ricedorf said officers hadn’t previously responded to problems between the neighbors, according to the Daily Herald.