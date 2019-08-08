National
Undercover sting nets 11 arrests for human trafficking, prostitution, NC sheriff says
Investigators scoured the internet to find ads for paid “dates” in Fayetteville, and detectives posed as people soliciting sex along Fayetteville’s Eastern Boulevard, the sheriff said.
The operation on Aug. 3 led police to arrest 11 for human trafficking and prostitution, along with other drug and weapons charges, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies worked with Fayetteville police, the State Bureau of Investigation and Five Sparrows, a nonprofit group, for the operation Saturday.
“It was geared towards people walking the streets but it was also done via the internet on dating sites,” Lt. Sean Swain told ABC11. He said most of the arrests were from people investigators found online, the station reports.
The people arrested are:
- AmirHakeem James Muwwakkil, 31, of Fayetteville – Promote Prostitution by Advancement, Promote Prostitution for Profit, and Possession of Cocaine
- Teressa Kaitlyn Daves, 25, of Dunn – Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Heroin and Marijuana
- Brittany Marie Edge, 24, of Fayetteville – Solicitation of Prostitution, and Possession of Cocaine
- Enrique Rodrigo Goodridge, 28, of Fayetteville – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Imba Evans, 27, of Fayetteville – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Zavon Nicholas Kelly, 22, of Hope Mills – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Larahn Christopher Stokes, 51, of Fayetteville – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Jessica Lynn Covarrubias, 27, of Stedman – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Nickalaus Tyrone Williams, 40, of Fayetteville – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Joseph Williams-Bauer, 22, of Goldsboro – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Jose Rodriguez, 35, of Spring Lake – Solicitation of Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana
