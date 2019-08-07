Racial slur, swastika found after mixed-race family’s home explodes in Ohio, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A home explosion Wednesday morning in Ohio is being investigated as a possible hate crime after investigators found a swastika and racial slurs painted at the property, media outlets report.

The house in Wayne County, Ohio, was leveled to a pile of rubble after it exploded about 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Akron Beacon Journal reported. Police said the couple living there wasn’t home during blast because it was under repairs from a previous electrical fire, and the gas and power were shut off, according to the newspaper.

Police said the garage and two cars that belong to neighbors were spray painted with racial slurs and a Swastika, WKYC reported. The homeowners are an African-American and white couple, WJW reported.

Angela Frase said she and her husband have lived in the home for more than 20 years and “never had a problem,” according to the Cleveland TV station. She told WJW that the suspects spray painted the “n” word on their property.

“I don’t know where this is coming from,” Angela Frase told WJW. “Why. Why someone would target us.”

The sheriff’s office was searching the rubble to determine whether anyone was buried, according to WEWS.

Wayne County House Explosion: Being investigated as a hate crime. Homeowner tells me they found racial slurs painted on neighbors home and cars. She tells me she feels helpless and disgusted that someone would do this. Thankfully she & her husband weren’t home when it happened. pic.twitter.com/r2pEPk9s1n — Meg Shaw (@MegDShaw) August 7, 2019

Wayne County Sheriff Travis Hutchinson said law enforcement won’t tolerate this type of crime, according to WKYC.

“We’re going to make sure that we use all the resources available to us, including the FBI, state fire marshal and our office, and any other agency we need to bring in to fully investigate this,” Hutchinson told the Cleveland TV station.

Frase called the explosion “sickening,” WOIO reported.

“They will figure it out — you will pay for it,” she told WOIO. “It is sickening to do this to someone’s home and not even know if they are in there.”