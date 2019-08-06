National
Someone turned in movie prop money that looks better than counterfeits, SC cops say
How to tell if the money you have is real
Someone received a $10 bill as change in South Carolina, and it turned out to be fake money.
But it wasn’t counterfeit. It was movie prop money, the Hartsville Police Department said Tuesday, and the person turned it into police.
“Although we get counterfeit bills sometimes, this was the first movie prop money we had come across,” the Police Department wrote on Facebook.
The fake bill “looks and feels better than a lot of home counterfeits,” the department said, but the paper it’s printed on is what makes it test as fake.
You can tell if bills are prop money if they have words like “replica” or “motion picture use” printed on them, police said.
Although the words are too small to notice on screen, they’re large enough to see in person, police said.
This bill had “replica” printed on the front and “this is a replica” printed on the back, as seen on pictures of the bill posted by the Police Department.
It is legal to own movie prop money, just not to spend it, police said.
“It’s just one more thing to look for when you get cash from anyone,” police wrote on Facebook.
