Texas man gets 20 years for handicap parking space killing

This undated booking photo provided by the Harris County District Attorney's Office shows William Anthony Hall, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday, July 31, 2019, following his conviction for the 2017 murder of James Garza. Prosecutors say Hall, 71, killed Garza during a dispute over a handicap parking space outside a Houston post office. (Harris County District Attorney's Office via AP)

Prosecutors say a 71-year-old Texas man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing another man in a dispute over a handicap parking space.

William Anthony Hall was sentenced Wednesday following his conviction for the 2017 fatal shooting of 67-year-old attorney James Garza in a Houston post office parking lot.

Prosecutors say Hall confronted Garza about using a space reserved for people with disabilities without a handicapped sticker.

Hall was licensed to carry a concealed gun and told police he shot Garza in the chest after the confrontation became physical. Prosecutors say a bullet hole in an envelope Garza was holding shows his hands were at his chest, not swinging at Hall.

Hall's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.