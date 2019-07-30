National
91-year-old who backed into pool is rescued via sunroof, Massachusetts neighbor says
A 91-year-old woman accidentally backed her car across a street, between two houses, through a wooden fence and into a neighbor’s swimming pool about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, WBZ reported.
Another neighbor says he helped the woman, who was unhurt, escape the partly submerged 2003 Mercury Sable through the sunroof, WWLP reported.
Firefighters in Springfield, Massachusetts, posted a photo of the car in the pool to Twitter. The vehicle appeared to have backed partway across the pool, submerging its front end.
Springfield, population 154,000, is a city along the Connecticut River in western Massachusetts.
