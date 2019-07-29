The Latest: Relative identifies 3 of 5 killed in Wisconsin

Police tape blocks off a home Monday, July 29, 2019, in Lake Hallie, Wis., following a shooting the night before. Authorities in northwestern Wisconsin say shootings at two homes have left five people dead, including the suspected shooter, and two others injured. Dan Reiland

The Latest on five dead, two injured in residential shootings in northwestern Wisconsin (all times local):

10:25 p.m.

The father of two of five people found dead in two houses in northwestern Wisconsin has identified two sons and a grandson as among the dead.

Authorities say a man shot and killed four people and wounded two others wounded at a home in Lake Hallie on Sunday night and a home in the town of Lafayette on Monday.

Ritchie German Sr. of North Prairie, Wisconsin, tells the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis-St. Paul that adult sons Ritchie German Jr. and Douglas German were among the dead, along with Douglas' 8-year-old son, Calvin German.

The elder German says authorities have told him they suspect Ritchie Jr. was the killer.

Ritchie German Jr. and another person were found dead and two others wounded Sunday night at the Lake Hallie residence. Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk (koh-WAHL-chik) says deputies found a man, woman and the boy dead at the Lafayette home.

Authorities have not released identities or motive.

12:45 p.m.

A sheriff in northwestern Wisconsin says the shooter who killed four people and wounded two others in two nearby communities was found dead when deputies responded to an initial call about a shooting in Lake Hallie.

Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk (koh-WAHL'-chik) tells WQOW-TV the shooter and another person were found dead and two others were wounded when authorities went to a residence in Lake Hallie about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Kowalczyk says deputies then went to a residence in the Town of Lafayette about 2:30 a.m. Monday to notify relatives of the shooter. Kowalczyk says officers found a man, woman and boy dead.

Kowalczyk did not tell WQOW-TV how investigators were able to determine who the shooter was. He also would not say whether the shooter's wounds were self-inflicted. The sheriff didn't immediately return a phone message left by The Associated Press.

11:10 a.m.

The chairman of one of two Wisconsin communities where five people were found fatally shot says the crime has rocked the normally quiet, bedroom town.

Town of Lafayette Chairman Dave Staber says the community is generally safe and is seldom in the news. Staber says he's lived in the community of 6,000 for 40 years and says a crime like this has never occurred.

Chippewa County sheriff's officials say a man, a woman and a boy were found fatally shot at a residence in Lafayette early Monday. Deputies had gone to the residence to notify family of a shooting late Sunday night at a residence in Lake Hallie. There, a man and woman were found fatally shot and two others were injured by gunfire. Authorities say the person suspected in both shootings, 9 miles (14.5 kilometers) apart, is among the dead.

10:20 a.m.

Authorities in northwestern Wisconsin say shootings at two homes have left five people dead, including the suspected shooter, and two others injured.

Chippewa County sheriff's officials say deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at a residence in Lake Hallie about 10:30 p.m. Sunday and found a man and woman dead. Two other adults were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Sheriff James Kowalczyk (koh-WAHL'-chik) says deputies went to a residence in the Town of Lafayette about 2:30 a.m. Monday to notify the family of one of the people found dead in Lake Hallie. There they found three additional people dead of gunshot wounds, including a man, a woman and a boy.

Authorities say the person suspected in both shootings is among the dead.