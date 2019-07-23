National

Sheba the lion dies from sweltering heat in North Carolina, wild cat sanctuary says

Heatwave causes death of lion at Carolina Tiger Rescue

Carolina Tiger Rescue announced on July 23, 2019, that Sheba Lion has as a result of the high temperatures North Carolina has experienced in the past week. The staff took actions to save the lion, but she was unable to recover from the heat. By
Up Next
Carolina Tiger Rescue announced on July 23, 2019, that Sheba Lion has as a result of the high temperatures North Carolina has experienced in the past week. The staff took actions to save the lion, but she was unable to recover from the heat. By

A 17-year-old lion died from the heat at a North Carolina wild cat sanctuary last week.

Sheba the lion overheated at the Carolina Tiger Rescue in Pittsboro and, despite more than a day-long effort from staff to cool her down and help her, her liver and kidneys were unable to recover, Carolina Tiger Rescue said Tuesday.

Last week, a scorching heat wave had temperatures in the 90s in North Carolina and across much of the east coast.

“After working for so long to try to bring her back, we had to make the heartbreaking decision to let her go,” the sanctuary wrote on Facebook.

Carolina Tiger Rescue is a nonprofit wild cat sanctuary that helps wild cats both in captivity and in the wild, according to its website. It takes in animals that have been confiscated, abandoned or that need a new home.

67271291_10156955217868122_7814212362461773824_n.jpg
Sheba Lion at Carolina Tiger Rescue. Amanda Byrne Carolina Tiger Rescue

“Sheba will forever be remembered as the matriarch of the pride of three that came to us from Texas,” the group wrote. “She always kept Sebastian and Tarzan in line and was the first to work out new enrichment items.”

67210735_10156955217988122_1643542903093460992_o.jpg
Sheba Lion at Carolina Tiger Rescue. Carolina Tiger Rescue

67178798_10156955218028122_552389874380963840_o.jpg
Sheba Lion at Carolina Tiger Rescue. Carolina Tiger Rescue

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Bailey Aldridge
Bailey Aldridge
Bailey Aldridge is a reporter covering real-time news in North and South Carolina. She has a degree in journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
  Comments  