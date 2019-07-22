Lawmakers suspend inquiry into motor vehicle agency

FILE - In this July 6, 2019, file photo, motorcyclists participate in a ride in Randolph, N.H., to remember seven bikers killed there in a collision with a pickup truck in June. State transportation officials in Massachusetts are expected to be questioned during a legislative oversight hearing on Monday, July 22, 2019, in Boston, about the Registry of Motor Vehicles' failure to suspend the commercial license of the truck driver charged in the crash that killed the seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire. Paul Hayes

Massachusetts lawmakers opened and then abruptly suspended their inquiry into the troubles at the state motor vehicle department exposed by a crash that killed seven motorcyclists.

The Legislature's transportation committee recessed just minutes into its Monday oversight hearing into lapses at the registry.

Committee Co-Chair William Strauss expressed frustration that Gov. Charlie Baker's administration didn't make certain officials available for testimony.

He said the committee will reconvene only after the administration provides the requested witnesses and documents.

Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack cited the administration's own ongoing investigation for not meeting the committee's full request. She said the administration will work with the committee.

Connecticut officials twice alerted Massachusetts about a drunken driving arrest against the driver blamed in the June 21 New Hampshire crash, but the registry failed to act.