‘Game of Thrones’ cast talks divisive finale, water bottles

"Game of Thrones" may be over but the cast can't seem to get away from stray coffee cups.

Maisie Williams, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Liam Cunningham, Isaac Hempstead Wright and others took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con Friday evening for a goodbye panel and found some waiting at their places.

It was a cheeky reference to the misplaced coffee cup that viewers spotted in an episode of the final season and subsequently went viral.

The cast amused the big Hall H audience reminiscing about their favorite lines, indulging in some fan theories, defending against extraneous water bottles and shooting down criticisms of the divisive eighth season.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Earlier this week, "Game of Thrones" scored 32 Emmy nominations, including for Williams and Coster-Waldau. It was a single year Primetime Emmy nomination record.