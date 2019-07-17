Stoned teen driver on Snapchat crashed into semi at 80 mph, Oregon cops say

These are the differences between CBD, THC oils CBD and THC oils, derived from hemp or marijuana, are being used medically in the U.S. Their uses and legality vary; watch this video to learn more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CBD and THC oils, derived from hemp or marijuana, are being used medically in the U.S. Their uses and legality vary; watch this video to learn more.

An Oregon teenager who got into a crash while driving high this week was recording a Snapchat video as he struck a parked semi truck at 80 miles an hour, authorities said.

Police in Gresham, Oregon, said the driver — Julio Bautista Montella, a Portland 19-year-old — left an injured passenger in his wrecked car at the crash site and flagged down a driver shortly after 3 a.m. on July 15. Bautista Montella’s head was bleeding, and he told the passerby he had been a passenger in the vehicle that crashed, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital and treated, police said.

An adult woman passenger he had left in the vehicle was found roughly an hour before he flagged down the car, when police responded to “the report of a disoriented female stating she was injured and trapped inside a vehicle,” police said.

The woman had called 911 to report she was stuck and that the man driving her had abandoned the vehicle, KATU reports.

The woman had to be pulled from the car and was hospitalized with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, police said.

Julio Bautista Montella, 19, of Portland, Oregon, was arrested after the crash, police said. Gresham Police Department

Police said the crash impact pushed the semi trailer Bautista Montella hit as much as five feet and “destroyed” his car, according to KATU.

A probable cause affidavit said police think the driver lost control of the car on a curve and struck the 53-foot trailer on the shoulder while driving 80 mph in a 25-mph zone, the Oregonian reports.

Police said a urine test revealed marijuana in Bautista Montella’s system, according to the Oregonian, while a video on his phone showed the wreck and his speedometer.

Police said an investigation revealed that the pair were the only two in the car and that Bautista Montella was the driver.

After the hospital released Bautista Montella, he was booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center on felony hit and run, assault, driving under the influence of marijuana, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief charges, police said.

Police said Bautista Montella admitted to smoking marijuana and driving the car, the Oregonian reported.