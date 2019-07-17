House where Manson followers murdered 2 is on the market

FILE - In this August 11, 1969 file photo the Hilltop home in Los Angeles' Los Feliz district, about five miles northwest of the downtown section where Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were found murdered. One of the Los Angeles houses where followers of Charles Manson committed notorious murders in 1969 is for sale. The home in the hilly Los Feliz district is where Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were slain the night after actress Sharon Tate and four others were murdered were murdered by Manson followers in Benedict Canyon. (AP PhotoFile)

One of the Los Angeles houses where followers of Charles Manson committed notorious murders in 1969 is for sale.

The home in the hilly Los Feliz district is where Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were slain the night after actress Sharon Tate and four others were murdered by Manson followers in Benedict Canyon.

Redfin listing agent Robert Giambalvo tells the Los Angeles Times the two-bedroom home is priced at $1.98 million.

The house falls outside a requirement to inform buyers if a death occurred in a property in the previous three years, but Giambalvo says he noted on the multiple listing service that it's the LaBianca house and agents should do research before showing it.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The house has changed hands several times since 1969 and last sold in 1998.