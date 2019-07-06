Searchers find bodies of 2 victims of Alabama boat collision

Search crews have recovered the bodies of two of the three people who went missing in a pair of holiday boating accidents on two Alabama lakes.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Marine Patrol spokesman, Capt. Gary Buchanan, says crews on Saturday recovered the bodies of 26-year-old Devin Clay Jackson and 17-year-old Travis Lee House from Lake Jordan, north of Montgomery. Buchanan says five others were hurt when two 19-foot boats collided.

Buchanan says crews also searched Saturday for a person still missing after another holiday boating accident on Smith Lake north of Birmingham. That person wasn't immediately identified.

The accidents occurred after dark on Thursday, July 4. Both are large reservoirs and popular destinations for people seeking relief from the summer heat.