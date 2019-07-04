Carnival cruise ship crew member falls overboard

Passengers return to the Carnival Victory cruise ship after a past stop in Key West.

A crew member on a Carnival Cruise Line ship sailing back to Miami fell overboard Thursday. A search and rescue operation is under way.

The Carnival Victory was en route from Cozumel and 30 miles northwest of Cuba on the last leg of a four-day cruise when the 37-year-old male crew member was seen going overboard, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

“The ship’s command immediately returned to the location where the crew member was last seen and initiated search and rescue activities, which are ongoing,” according to a Carnival spokesperson. “All appropriate authorities, including the United States Coast Guard, have been notified.”

The Coast Guard dispatched an Ocean Sentry airplane and diverted the cutter Charles Sexton to the area. An alert was sent to other ships in the area.

In December, Victory passenger Thomas McElhany, 26, plunged into the ocean south of Islamorada. A 2,086-square-mile search was suspended after 32 hours. Carnival said information surrounding McElhany’s disappearance indicated it was “an intentional act.”

The 893-foot Victory has a guest capacity of 2,764 and a crew of 1,100, and cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas from its base at PortMiami, according to Carnival.

