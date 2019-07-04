‘Are the Emmys and Grammy safe?’ Celebrities respond to Southern California quake

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake captured on video in Ridgecrest, Calif. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rattled the Central San Joaquin Valley on Thursday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey, causing scattered reports of damage, including fires. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rattled the Central San Joaquin Valley on Thursday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey, causing scattered reports of damage, including fires.

When an earthquake rattled Southern California on Thursday morning, it also rattled the nerves of celebrities, many of them based in the Los Angeles area.

But other stars responded with good humor to the 6.4-magnitude temblor, which authorities in Los Angeles said yielded no reports of damage or injuries in the area.

Comedian Kathy Griffin wrote on Twitter that “I’m shook. Literally” after the quake — and journalist Yashar Ali responded with a very Los Angeles concern.

“Are the Emmys and Grammy safe?” he asked.

Other celebrities on Twitter shared concerns about the quake, which was the largest to strike the state in decades:

“6.6 is strong,” wrote wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson, who starred in the earthquake film “San Andreas,” on Twitter. “We felt a lil’ movement here in the valley, but all good. Prayers to those in D valley, Bakersfield, S Valley, Kern etc. Be safe, stay prepared.”

“That was a huge one,” singer Lana Del Rey wrote on Twitter.

“Been living in Los Angeles all my life,” wrote filmmaker Ava DuVernay on Twitter. “That was the longest earthquake I’ve ever experienced. Not jerky. Smooth and rolling. But it was loooong. It was so long I thought for the first time ever ‘Is this the big one?’ Damn. Respect Mother Nature. She’s the boss.”

Actress Gabrielle Union suggested that she first mistook the quake for an adverse reaction to celery juice.

“The fact that I experienced that longass earthquake while on the toilet at the gym...and immediately blamed the celery juice, is about right,” Union tweeted.

And one star suggested her pet predicted the tremor.

“Yesterday all the dogs in my neighborhood, including my dog, went nuts at the same time - and I said to my husband ‘there’s an earthquake comin,’“ wrote actress D’Arcy Carden of “The Good Place” on Twitter. “IM A FRICKIN WITCH YA’LL.”





“Just heard about the earthquake in LA,” wrote actor Mark Ruffalo of “Avengers: Endgame” on Twitter. “Sending love to all my friends, family and, colleagues out there. Stay safe.”

FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes."