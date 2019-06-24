Skydiver of previous wreck on Hawaii plane ‘extremely upset’

This Sunday, June 23, 2019, photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board shows NTSB investigator Eliott Simpson briefing NTSB Board Member Jennifer Homendy at the scene of the Hawaii skydiving crash in Oahu, Hawaii. No one aboard survived the crash, which left a small pile of smoky wreckage near the chain link fence surrounding Dillingham Airfield about an hour north of Honolulu. (National Transportation Safety Board via AP)

A man who was involved in a terrifying 2016 skydiving accident on the same plane that crashed and killed 11 people in Hawaii on Friday says he wishes he could have done more to prevent the tragedy.

Achal Asawa told The Associated Press on Monday that the news was extremely upsetting. He was aboard the same plane three years ago when it stalled and went into a spinning nosedive.

He and several other skydivers were able to open the door and jump to safety.

The substantially damaged aircraft was repaired before being sent to Oahu and flown again. Friday's crash was the deadliest civil aviation accident since 2011.