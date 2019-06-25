Boston police: Man, 19, shot dead after firing at officers

Boston police say a 19-year-old man has been fatally shot after he fired at officers during a foot chase.

Commissioner William Gross says officers had been responding to reports of gunfire in a Dorchester neighborhood park Monday evening when they spotted two people fleeing.

Gross says the suspects split down different streets, and two officers on bicycles pursued one of them who had a gun.

He says the officers told the man multiple times to drop the weapon before he fired at them. Officers then returned fire.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gross says the officers were not struck by gunfire and a firearm was recovered.

He says officers on bicycles do not currently wear body cameras, but the footage from officers who assisted will be reviewed.