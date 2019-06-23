Wife of reality TV bounty hunter in medically induced coma

The wife of reality TV bounty hunter Duane "Dog" Chapman is in a medically induced coma.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday that Beth Chapman is in the intensive care unit of Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu.

A representative for the family released a statement Saturday night saying that only immediate family are allowed access to the 51-year-old.

Chapman was diagnosed with lung cancer in September 2017 and said in November that the cancer had returned despite surgery.

The family says she was hospitalized in April because of fluid accumulation in her lungs and underwent a procedure to relieve pressure.

The Chapmans starred in the reality TV series "Dog the Bounty Hunter" and recently appeared in "Dog & Beth: On the Hunt," both of which were filmed in Hawaii.