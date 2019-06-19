National

Toddler injured after daycare worker intentionally dropped him, NC cops say

An 11-month-old boy suffered head trauma after being purposefully dropped by a daycare worker, police said.

The child was injured last week while at Childcare Network Daycare in Sneads Ferry, North Carolina, and was taken to the hospital, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

Later that day, the daycare discovered that a worker had purposefully hurt the boy and contacted police, OCSO said.

The Sheriff’s Office investigated and said it determined that the worker, 23-year-old Bethan Pringle, “intentionally dropped” the child. She was charged with child abuse, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Childcare Network said in a statement that it is heartbroken and those involved have been suspended, according to WITN.

“The safety and well-being of this child and all of the children we serve is our top priority,” the statement said.

The child is expected to recover, according to OCSO.

