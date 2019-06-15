Census says more than 60% of US men are fathers

Just in time for Father's Day, the U.S. Census Bureau has released a new report showing more than 60 percent of the 121 million men in the U.S. are fathers.

The data in the report released this week comes from 2014 when the bureau for the first time asked both men and women about their fertility histories.

The report says just under three-quarters of fathers are married. Almost 13% of dads are divorced and 8% have never been married.

The report also shows just under a quarter of U.S. men are childless, and about 17% have never been married.

Men with children tend to be more educated than those without kids.

The report says about 12% of fathers hold graduate degrees but only about 7.5% of childless men do.