The Latest: Fan say deputy was first to push Raptors exec

The Latest on an investigation of whether the president of the Toronto Raptors pushed and hit a sheriff's deputy in the face. (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

A Warriors fan says he did not see the president of the Toronto Raptors strike a sheriff's deputy in the face as the executive tried to enter the court after his team won the NBA championship in Oakland.

Greg Wiener, a 61-year-old season ticket holder, said Friday he was standing next to the officer when the encounter occurred Thursday involving team president Masai Ujiri.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Alameda County sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly told the San Francisco Chronicle that Ujiri tried to push past a deputy who then asked for a credential needed to enter the court.

Wiener said the deputy didn't ask for any credentials before putting his hand on Ujiri's chest and pushing him. Wiener says Ujiri shoved him back before bystanders intervened.

Wiener says he was not interviewed by authorities.

___

11:40 a.m.

The NBA and the Toronto Raptors say they are cooperating with California authorities investigating whether the team's president pushed and hit a sheriff's deputy in the face as he tried to get onto the court after the team's championship-clinching victory.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass said Friday the league is in contact with the Raptors and authorities while gathering more information.

Alameda County sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly told the San Francisco Chronicle that team president Masai Ujiri tried to push past a deputy who then asked for a credential needed to enter the court.

Kelly says the deputy pushed back and the executive pushed again and "struck our deputy in the face."

The Raptors said in a statement to The Associated Press that the team is cooperating with authorities and looking into the incident. The team says it looks forward to resolving the situation.

___

10:20 a.m.

Authorities say they are investigating whether Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri pushed and hit a sheriff's deputy in the face as he tried to get onto the court after his team won the NBA title in Oakland.

Alameda County Sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly tells the San Francisco Chronicle that Ujiri tried to push past a deputy who then asked for his credential.

Kelly says the deputy pushed back and the executive pushed again and "struck our deputy in the face."

He says several bystanders intervened and Ujiri ultimately got onto the court without displaying any credentials.

A video of the altercation obtained by NBC Bay Area shows Ujiri and a deputy being held back courtside by bystanders.

Raptors spokeswoman Jennifer Quinn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.