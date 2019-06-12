Fort Bragg soldier in military gear who shot up house is in intensive care, NC cops say

Eric Jerrod Davis, an active-duty soldier at Fort Bragg, has been charged with attempted murder. Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Unit

An active-duty soldier at Fort Bragg who was charged with multiple crimes Wednesday, including attempted murder, is in intensive care at a North Carolina hospital, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Eric Jerrod Davis 24, was charged after he showed up at a Laurel Hill home Sunday and opened fire into the residence, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The E-4 Specialist in the U.S. Army was shot in the exchange of gunfire and suffered more injuries in a single-vehicle crash after driving away from the crime scene, according to the post.

The Sheriff’s Office said Davis was found after the crash and was taken to an area hospital, where he’s “in a critical state and highly unstable,” and receiving intensive care.

Specific information on injuries suffered by the soldier serving at the 221st HHC Unit at Fort Bragg was unavailable.

Should Davis recover and be released from the hospital, he’ll be taken to jail on felony charges of first-degree attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling, according to the post.

Those charges stem from the shooting that occurred about 3 a.m., when the Sheriff’s Office said Davis went to the home armed with a shotgun and wearing military-issued ballistic gear.

Davis targeted a person at the home and started shooting, with other people in the residence, according to the post. One of them, whom the Sheriff’s Office called an “innocent bystander” on Facebook, was armed and “returned fire, shooting Davis and allegedly subduing the threat.”

The Sheriff’s Office said Davis lived at Fort Bragg, and it is working with Army officials and Fort Bragg police in the investigation.

