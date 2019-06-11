Even Usain Bolt is praising this North Carolina soccer player’s World Cup performance

Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz dance onto practice at Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar The Reggae Girlz are in Miramar this week training for the upcoming World Cup, which is June 7 to July 7 in France. Jamaica’s first-round opponents are Italy, Brazil and Australia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Reggae Girlz are in Miramar this week training for the upcoming World Cup, which is June 7 to July 7 in France. Jamaica’s first-round opponents are Italy, Brazil and Australia.

A 19-year-old student from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington just made her World Cup debut, and she created a splash with her performance as Jamaica’s goalkeeper in the soccer tournament.

Sydney Schneider, a New Jersey native and UNC-W junior, has been a standout player as goalie for the university’s soccer team, according to UNC-W Sports. But her goal tending at Jamaica’s World Cup opener brought her praise from around the world, CNN reports, even from Jamaican track star Usain Bolt.

Brazil won the match Sunday against Jamaica 3-0. The Brazialian team is, after all, one of the best women’s teams in the world, according to CNN. But that didn’t stop Bolt, one of the most famous track stars in recent memory, from tweeting “Yes mi Keeper” after one of her saves.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Schneider started trending on Twitter early in the game after she stopped a penalty kick, The Wilmington Star News reports.

“I believe I had a few really good saves but there were also three goals so I wish I could help my team more. With the saves, I was just doing my job and being there for my team,” Schneider said after the game, according to the Jamaica Observer.

“But like the coach said we have to take these lessons and apply them for the next game, this was our first game in a big tournament but now that is behind us. Our nerves should be behind us so now we just have to go out for the next game and be ready,” Schneider said, the Observer reports.

Jamaica will play Italy on Friday.

SHARE COPY LINK Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.