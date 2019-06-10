Sister: woman killed in crane collapse lived in building

This photo taken and provided by Michael Santana shows a construction crane toppling on an apartment building as it was buffeted by high winds during a storm in Dallas, Texas, Sunday, June 9, 2019. (Michael Santana via AP) AP

The Latest on the crane that collapsed into a Dallas apartment building (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

The sister of a woman killed after a crane collapsed on an apartment building in Dallas says she was a resident of the building.

Toni Smith told The Associated Press that her sister, Kiersten Symone Smith, lived in the Elan City Lights, which was badly damaged when the crane fell during severe thunderstorms Sunday. The 29-year-old was pronounced dead at a Dallas hospital. The cause of her death has not been determined.

Toni Smith referred other questions to the family's lawyer. Attorney Jonathan Cox declined to answer questions Monday afternoon but said that the family plans to issue a statement later in the day.

___

11:37 a.m.

Authorities have identified 29-year-old Kiersten Symone Smith as the woman who was killed after a crane fell on a Dallas apartment building amid severe thunderstorms.

The Dallas County Medical Examiners' office says Smith was pronounced dead at a hospital Sunday after the crane smashed into a five-story building near downtown. The cause of death has not been determined.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans says crews are still escorting residents of the Elan City Lights building in and out to retrieve their possessions. He could not provide an update on the condition of the five people injured in the collapse.

The falling crane tore a large gash into the east side building and destroyed much of an adjacent parking garage. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.