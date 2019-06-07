Person of interest in custody in women’s deaths in Detroit

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2018 file photo, Detroit Police Chief James Craig addresses reporters in Detroit. Police in Detroit say the killings of three women since March could be the work of a "serial murderer." Chief James Craig says the homicides appear to be connected while speaking to reporters after a body was discovered in a vacant house Wednesday, June 5m 2019, more than two months after the first victim was found. Craig says detectives believe the women worked in the sex trade. AP Photo

Police concerned that a possible serial killer is on the loose in Detroit began inspecting hundreds of vacant homes Friday for more victims and identified a person of interest, two days after the decomposed body of a third woman was discovered.

Mayor Mike Duggan predicted it would take two weeks to check 1,000 properties on Detroit's east side. Other crews then will board up the houses, a job that could last through July, before they're eventually demolished.

The bodies of three women have been found in separate vacant houses since March, the latest one Wednesday. Only one so far has been ruled a homicide. But Duggan said there's a "strong possibility" that one person is responsible for the deaths.

Police Chief James Craig believes the women could have been lured into blighted houses, raped and killed. He suspects two worked in the sex trade.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

"It appears we may have a serial killer," Craig said.

Craig said investigators were seeking a person of interest in the case: a man in his mid-30s who's known to be homeless and who frequents the east side. Police released two photos of the man in an effort to generate tips from the public, and he was taken into custody Friday night.

Craig did not say why the man was considered a person of interest.

The chief said the third victim was a 55-year-old woman whose name he declined to release because her family had not yet been notified. The other women have been identified as Nancy Harrison, 52, and Trevesene Ellis, 53.

"We have been getting regular leads, tips" about the deaths this week, Craig said. "We're following up on each and every one. ... We're going to find this violent predatory criminal."

Abandoned houses have marred Detroit for years. The city has demolished about 18,000 properties since 2014 and has another 18,000 houses to go, Duggan said.

"Getting these houses down is absolutely critical," the mayor said.