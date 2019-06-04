Jury deliberating again in trial of dad in deaths of 5 kids

Defense attorney Casey Secor talks with Tim Jones during trial in Lexington, S.C. Timothy Jones, Jr., is accused of killing his five children in 2014. Jones, who faces the death penalty, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Tracy Glantz

Jurors are again deliberating whether a South Carolina father is guilty of murder in the deaths of his five children.

After 90 minutes of discussions Monday, the Lexington County jury resumed its deliberations in the Timothy Jones Jr. case around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Jurors can find Jones guilty, guilty but mentally ill, not guilty by reason of insanity or just not guilty.

Any guilty verdict would mean a second phase to Jones' trial where the same jurors decide if he faces the death penalty.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A not guilty by reason of insanity verdict would require Jones to stay in a mental hospital until a judge rules he has regained his sanity.

Authorities say the 37-year-old man killed his children, ages 1 to 8, in their Lexington home in 2014.