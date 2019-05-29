Drunk, naked woman arrested after injuring husband who denied her A/C, SC cops say

Leanne Nichole Teague is charged with domestic violence. Union County Detention Center

A South Carolina woman is in jail on charges of attacking her husband because he stopped her from leaving their home Tuesday after the air conditioner broke, the Union Police Department said.

Police said the man stopped Leanne Teague from driving to an air-conditioned hotel with their children because she had been “drinking heavily,” WHNS reported. The 28-year-old Union woman reacted by hitting her husband in the head “with a glass candle jar,” according to the TV station.

When police responded to the home, they found the man “bleeding heavily” from a cut on his head, and Teague was passed out naked on the living room floor, per WYFF. Police said they told her to put on clothes a number of times, as “her speech was slurred and she smelled like alcohol,” the TV station reported.

Teague was arrested and taken to the Union County Detention Center, where she was charged with second-degree domestic violence, jail records show.

Police said Teague claimed she had shared a bottle of wine with her husband before trying to go to a Quality Inn, but the man told law enforcement she “was drinking vodka and orange juice heavily,” as the home got hotter with no air conditioner, WYFF reported.

Temperatures reached a high of 95 degrees Tuesday in Union, per AccuWeather.

Teague remains behind bars after her bond was set at $2,500, jail records show.

