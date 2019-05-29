AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Tornadoes strafe Kansas City area in latest spasm of storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A vicious storm tore through the Kansas City area, spawning tornadoes that downed trees and power lines, damaged homes and injured at least a dozen people in the latest barrage of severe weather that saw tornado warnings as far east as New York City.

Parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey also were under tornado warnings hours after a swarm of tightly packed twisters swept through Indiana and Ohio overnight, smashing homes, blowing out windows and ending the school year early for some students because of damage to buildings. One person was killed and at least 130 were injured.

The storms in Kansas City Tuesday were the 12th straight day that at least eight tornadoes were reported to the National Weather Service.

After several quiet years, the past couple of weeks have seen an explosion of tornado activity with no end to the pattern in sight.

A large and dangerous tornado touched down on the western edge of Kansas City, Kansas, late Tuesday, the National Weather Service office reported. At least a dozen people were admitted to the hospital in Lawrence, 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, and home to the University of Kansas, hospital spokesman Janice Early said. Damage also was reported in the towns of Linwood, Bonner Springs and Pleasant Grove in Kansas.

After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — After several quiet years, tornadoes have erupted in the United States over the last two weeks as a volatile mix of warm, moist air from the Southeast and persistent cold from the Rockies clashed and stalled over the Midwest.

On Monday, the U.S. tied its current record of 11 consecutive days with at least eight tornadoes confirmed on each of those days, said Patrick Marsh, warning coordination meteorologist for the federal Storm Prediction Center. The previous 11-day stretch of at least eight tornadoes per day ended on June 7, 1980.

"We're getting big counts on a lot of these days and that is certainly unusual," Marsh said.

The National Weather Service had already received at least 27 more reports of tornadoes Tuesday, suggesting that the record for consecutive days would be broken once the official totals are in.

The weather service has received 934 tornado reports so far this year, up from the yearly average of 743 observed tornadoes. More than 500 of those reports came in the last 30 days. The actual number is likely lower, however, because some of the reports probably come from different witnesses who spot the same twister.

AP Report: 'Pain League' allegedly pushed opioids in Italy

PARMA, Italy (AP) — The police huddled for hours each day, headphones on, eavesdropping on the doctor. They'd tapped his cellphone, bugged his office, planted a camera in a trattoria.

They heard him boast about his power to help Big Pharma make millions pushing painkillers, and about all the money they say he was paid in exchange.

Now Dr. Guido Fanelli is at the center of a sprawling corruption case alleging he took kickbacks from an alliance of pharmaceutical executives he nicknamed "The Pain League." Its members, police say, included managers with Mundipharma — the international arm of Purdue Pharma, which is facing some 2,000 lawsuits in the United States over its role in the opioid crisis that has claimed 400,000 lives in two decades.

This is the first known case outside the U.S. where employees of the pharmaceutical empire owned by the Sackler family have been criminally implicated, more than a decade after Purdue executives were convicted over misleading the American public about the addictiveness of OxyContin.

Hundreds of pages of investigative files obtained by The Associated Press detail how Fanelli helped executives from Mundipharma's Italian branch and other companies promote painkillers by writing papers, organizing conferences and working to counter government warnings that opioid consumption was spiking and that physicians should be cautious. The message trumpeted, the AP found, was that there is an epidemic of chronic pain, addiction fears are exaggerated and not prescribing opioids can amount to neglecting the suffering of patients.

2020 preview? Feud between Trump and Biden flares up

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats won't pick their nominee for another year, but President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are acting like the 2020 presidential contest is already a two-man race.

Almost completely ignoring his 23 Democratic competitors , Biden has been laser-focused on Trump — particularly his embrace of racist rhetoric . But it has been Trump's recent focus on Biden that has surprised both his allies and critics, who believe the Republican president may be unintentionally elevating someone whose candidacy is barely a month old.

Trump's advisers have privately encouraged him to lay off Biden. He has done the opposite, lobbing more public insults at the former vice president than any other Democrat over the month. Trump's latest attack was perhaps his most brazen: During a state visit to Japan on Monday, he agreed with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's recent description of Biden as a "low-IQ individual."

A Biden campaign aide on Tuesday called the comments "beneath the dignity of the office." The campaign said it waited a day to respond out of respect for Memorial Day, a holiday that honors the service of military veterans.

"To be on foreign soil, on Memorial Day, and to side repeatedly with a murderous dictator against a fellow American and former vice president speaks for itself," said Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield.

In UAE, Trump's adviser accuses Iran of seeking nuclear arms

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Donald Trump's national security adviser said Wednesday there was "no reason" for Iran to back out of its nuclear deal with world powers other than to seek atomic weapons, a year after the U.S. president unilaterally withdrew America from the accord.

John Bolton, long a hawk on Iran, also claimed — without offering evidence — that the alleged sabotage of four oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates came from naval mines placed "almost certainly by Iran."

Speaking in Abu Dhabi, the Emirati capital, Bolton told journalists that there had been a previously unknown attempt to attack the Saudi oil port of Yanbu as well.

However, Bolton stressed that the U.S. has not seen any further Iranian attacks in the time since, something he attributed to military deployments — America recently sent an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the Persian Gulf.

He warned the U.S. would strike back if attacked.

Israeli leader uncharacteristically quiet over Gulf crisis

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's prime minister has been a vocal critic of Iran over the years, accusing the Islamic Republic of sinister intentions at every opportunity. But the outspoken Benjamin Netanyahu has remained uncharacteristically quiet throughout the current crisis between the U.S. and Iran.

While Israel has welcomed Washington's pressure on Tehran, the crisis has nonetheless put Netanyahu in a delicate position, not wanting to be seen as pushing the Americans into a military confrontation and wary of being drawn into fighting with Iran's powerful proxy, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

"In recent developments, Israel has taken the backseat. There's one reason for this: it's not in Israel's interest to take the lead," said Yoel Guzansky, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies, a Tel Aviv think tank, and former Iran analyst in the prime minister's office.

It's a new look for Netanyahu, who has made Iran his top priority during his decade-long tenure.

Netanyahu has repeatedly accused Iran of seeking to develop nuclear weapons — a charge it denies — and criticized its support for anti-Israel militants, development of long-range missiles and frequent calls for Israel's destruction.

Huawei asks court to deem US security law unconstitutional

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Fighting to maintain its access to major markets for next-generation communications, Chinese tech giant Huawei is challenging the constitutionality of a U.S. law that limits its sales of telecom equipment.

Huawei's chief legal officer Song Liuping said at a press briefing Wednesday that Huawei filed a motion for summary judgment asking the court in Plano, Texas, to rule on whether a U.S. military spending provision that bars the government and its contractors from using Huawei equipment is constitutional.

Huawei is the biggest global maker of network equipment and enjoys a lead in 5G, or fifth-generation, technology. It also is the No. 2 maker of smartphones. The Trump administration claims the company could use its equipment to spy on behalf of the Chinese government and is thus a threat to international cybersecurity.

"This decision threatens to harm our customers in over 170 countries, including more than 3 billion customers who use Huawei products and services around the world," Song said.

Huawei, whose U.S. headquarters is in Plano, launched a lawsuit in March against the U.S. national defense law, calling the provision a "bill of attainder" that selectively punishes Huawei and violates its due process by presuming its guilt without a fair trial. The summary judgment motion seeks to accelerate the legal process to give U.S. customers access to Huawei equipment sooner, according to a Wednesday statement from Huawei.

D-Day joy, hell for civilians told anew with virtual reality

CAEN, France (AP) — The emotion of being liberated from Nazi occupation was so sweet and intense that the French refugees burst into song, a spontaneous rendition of "La Marseillaise" that echoed around the underground network of dank, dark tunnels where they had been sheltering for weeks since D-Day, amid filth, fleas and the rumble of bombs.

A girl of just 11 in that world-changing summer of 1944, when the Allied liberation of western Europe began, Yvette Lethimonnier, recalls with vivid clarity how their saviors, a unit of Canadian troops, saluted when they found the refugees in their cavernous hiding place. Even the most elderly clambered to their feet, roused by the thrill of sudden freedom. All their voices joined in belting out the rousing words of the French anthem: "Arise children of the fatherland, the day of glory has arrived!"

"It was such a deliverance, infinite happiness," the now 86-year-old Lethimonnier remembers. "In fact, every time I hear 'La Marseillaise,' it has an indescribable effect on me. Because I see my father again, in the quarry, singing it."

Without the huge underground stone quarries that sheltered thousands of people in and around the city of Caen, a major objective of the Allied force that landed on beaches to the north on June 6, 1944, the civilian toll of roughly 20,000 French dead in the battle for Normandy might have been steeper still.

When World War II veterans gather with leaders of still-grateful Allied nations in Normandy for the 75th anniversary of D-Day to remember the feats and sacrifices, there'll also be lower-key ceremonies to honor civilian casualties. Even now, the work of understanding how civilians in Normandy suffered through and survived their liberation continues. Archeologists using laser scanners are mapping the quarry where Lethimonnier and other families found refuge in the outskirts of Caen, shedding new light on an under-explored aspect of D-Day history dominated by Allied military exploits.

Kit Harington checks into wellness center post-'Thrones'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington has checked into a wellness retreat to work on what his representative says are "personal issues."

A representative for Harington said Tuesday the British actor was utilizing a post-"Game of Thrones" break in his schedule to spend time at the facility. No additional details were released.

Harington played Jon Snow in HBO's widely popular fantasy series "Game of Thrones," which ended after eight seasons this month.

The 32-year-old actor is married to his "Game of Thrones" co-star Rose Leslie.