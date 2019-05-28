Prison visitor was hiding drugs under dentures, Virginia officials say

Armed robbery suspect accused of stealing Oxycodone pills caught on camera A suspect who reportedly said he had a gun and demanded Oxycodone pills from Rite Aid on Two Notch Road Jan. 24 was caught on camera. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A suspect who reportedly said he had a gun and demanded Oxycodone pills from Rite Aid on Two Notch Road Jan. 24 was caught on camera.

Authorities found drugs under a visitor’s dentures at a Virginia prison.

The visitor, a family member of an inmate, was attempting to smuggle 10 tablets of Oxycodone into Augusta Correction Center in Craigsville, Va., on Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

The visitor was arrested and charged with three felonies, the department said.

The felonies were conspiracy to introduce drugs to a prison, attempted delivery of drugs to a prison and possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to distribute, according to the department.

The individual’s name was not released by authorities.

The Virginia Department of Corrections’ Facebook post about the incident had been shared more than 140 times and had over 50 comments by Tuesday afternoon.

“Never cease to amaze me how stupid people really are!!” one person commented.

“Well, hope it was worth it Gramps,” another person wrote.