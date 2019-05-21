The Latest: Kentucky Gov. Bevin wins GOP primary

FILE - In this March 26, 2019, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin speaks with the media during an event about the new Interstate 165 in Bowling Green, Ky. Kentucky Republicans will give an initial verdict on Bevin’s job performance in the state's primary election Tuesday, May 21. Meanwhile, Democrats will choose from three prominent candidates looking to challenge Bevin, an ally of President Donald Trump. Bac Totrong

The Latest on Kentucky's primary election (all times local):

7:55 p.m.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has cleared his first hurdle toward a second term, defeating three challengers to win the Republican nomination.

Bevin beat three Republican challengers in Tuesday's primary election. They were state Rep. Robert Goforth, William Woods and Ike Lawrence.

The governor is an ally of President Donald Trump, who remains a popular political force in the state. The governor's strong showing Tuesday gives him a boost heading into the fall campaign in a state that has trended overwhelmingly toward the GOP.

At least among Republican voters, Bevin overcame a series of self-inflicted political wounds from his feud with groups representing public school teachers. Bevin's approval ratings had slumped after his failed attempt to change the state's struggling public pension systems.

___

12:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump has tweeted support for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin in Kentucky's primary election.

Trump's tweet encouraged Kentuckians to vote for Matt Bevin on Tuesday, saying he "has done a fantastic job for you and America!"

Voter Tom Priddy in Lawrenceburg cast his vote for Bevin on Tuesday morning. He says he appreciates that the governor is a strong Trump ally.

A spokeswoman for the secretary of state's office says things were going smoothly at the polls, but turnout was light and might end up lower than the projected 12.5%.

Bevin faces state Rep. Robert Goforth and two other challengers in the GOP primary.

Bevin's standing with conservatives is being tested after a turbulent term. Among other things, he has lashed out at teachers who used sick days to attend protest rallies.

___

8:30 a.m.

Voters in Kentucky are casting ballots in a primary that will deliver an initial verdict on the job performance of Gov. Matt Bevin.

The ally of President Donald Trump faces state Rep. Robert Goforth and two other challengers in Tuesday's GOP primary.

Democrats are choosing between three leading gubernatorial candidates on a ballot that also includes contested primaries for attorney general and other statewide offices.

Bevin's standing with conservatives is being tested after a turbulent term. Among other things, he has lashed out at teachers who used sick days to attend protest rallies.

The leading Democrats running for governor are Attorney General Andy Beshear, ex-state auditor Adam Edelen and longtime state Rep. Rocky Adkins.

Beshear is the son of Kentucky's last Democratic governor.