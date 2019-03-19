$20,000 or more and a 60-hour IV injection: How a new postpartum depression drug works

A newly-approved drug to treat women suffering from postpartum depression — the first of its kind — still won’t be easy or cheap to get.

That’s because the drug, called Zulresso or Brexanolone, requires an intravenous injection that lasts for 60 hours straight and has to be given to women at a certified clinic by a healthcare provider, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s news release announcing the drug’s approval.

“Because of the risk of serious harm due to the sudden loss of consciousness, patients must be monitored for excessive sedation and sudden loss of consciousness,” according to the FDA.

The federal agency said that during the 2.5-day infusion, “patients must be accompanied during interactions with their child(ren).”

It’s not cheap, either: The infusion costs between $20,000 and $35,000, and that doesn’t include the price of staying in a clinic for more than two days to receive the treatment, the New York Times reports.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., the company that was approved to use the drug, said they anticipate that insurance companies will cover that cost, according to the Times.

A pill version of the drug is in the works as well, according to STAT, a health news publication. That daily pill, if approved in a couple of years, would work like the injection and “could be worth billions of dollars,” STAT reports.

Even though the currently approved drug is costly and complicated, some doctors called it a breakthrough, CNN reports.

“There are no FDA approved antidepressants for postpartum depression, so approval of the first medication of its kind is a breakthrough for patients,” said Dr. Kristina Deligiannidis, director of Women’s Behavioral Health at Northwell Health’s Zucker Hillside Hospital in New York, according to the TV network.