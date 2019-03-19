Nominee to lead FAA will face challenge on Boeing oversight

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2018 file photo, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao speaks during a major infrastructure investment announcement at transportation headquarters in Washington. The Transportation Department confirmed that its watchdog agency will examine how the FAA certified the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, the now-grounded plane involved in two fatal accidents within five months. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao formally requested the audit in a letter to Inspector General Calvin Scovel III. Chao, whose agency oversees the FAA, said the audit will improve the department's decision-making. Her letter confirmed that she had previously requested an audit but did not mention reports that the inspector general and federal prosecutors are looking into the development and regulatory approval of the jet. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo