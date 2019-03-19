‘Both sides of the binary:’ Exhibit explores gender, fashion

In this Thursday, March 14, 2019, photo, three mannequins are displayed with clothing that combines traditional designs for men with those for women for the "Gender Bending Fashion" exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. The new exhibit at the museum explores how blurring gender lines are redefining the fashion industry. The show opens to the public on Thursday, March 21, and examines moments in history when clothing transcended and muddled our understanding of gender. Charles Krupa AP Photo