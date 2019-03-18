Man who slipped into American River found dead

The Latest on river dangers in California (all times local):
8:30 p.m.
Authorities say search teams have found the body of a man who fell into a rain-swollen river in Northern California over the weekend.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Andy Odon Ortega Fonseca was found dead Monday in the American River northeast of Sacramento.
Investigators believe he was taking photographs along the bank when he slipped and fell Sunday evening.
To the south, crews are searching for a 5-year-old girl who slipped into the Stanislaus River on Sunday afternoon at Knights Ferry in the Sierra Nevada foothills.
Authorities are warning of dangers resulting from California’s exceptionally wet winter.
9:45 a.m.
Authorities have rescued two people from a fast-flowing wash in Los Angeles and are searching a river in the Sierra Nevada foothills for a little girl swept away during the weekend, spotlighting the dangers of California’s very wet winter.
The Los Angeles Fire Department says a man and woman were pulled from Pacoima Wash around 12:30 a.m. Monday after being swept miles downstream at 20 mph.
The department says the man was able to call 911 from the water, and rescuers lowered a firefighter in a harness to pluck them from the stream.
In the Sierra foothills, the search goes on for a 5-year-old girl who slipped into the Stanislaus River on Sunday afternoon at Knights Ferry.
Relatives and bystanders tried to reach the girl but she was swept away.
