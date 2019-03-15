NZ to review security for sports teams after mosque shooting

President of Bangladesh Cricket Board Nazmul Hassan Papon, center, speaks during a press conference on the status of the country's cricket team after Friday's mass shootings in New Zealand, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, March 15, 2019. Dozens of people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers on what the prime minister called "one of New Zealand's darkest days." A cricket match between New Zealand and Bangladesh scheduled to start Saturday was canceled after the Bangladesh cricket team had a narrow escape. Al-Emrun Garjon AP Photo