Man cleaning garage finds burglar crushed by fallen 900-pound floor safe, cops say

By Don Sweeney

March 14, 2019 04:26 PM

Screengrab from WXIN video
When Indiana homeowner George Hollingsworth noticed some damage Tuesday to the door frame on his garage, he suspected a break-in, the Marion Police Department wrote in a statement.

On Wednesday, Hollingsworth began cleaning out his cluttered garage to determine if anything had been stolen, police reported.

That’s when he found the body of a suspected burglar crushed beneath a 900-pound antique floor safe that had apparently toppled onto the stranger, police wrote.

“My mind couldn’t comprehend it,” Hollingsworth said, WXIN reported. “This can’t be real. It’s like some strange tale.”

Police were called to the scene at 8:20 p.m., officers wrote.

Police wrote in their statement that the safe, which had been held up by a floor jack, appeared to have fallen over onto the intruder as he rummaged through the tightly packed garage.

“I don’t understand why they would do that,” Hollingsworth said, WXIN reported. “There’s nothing in it. It’s empty. It’s just one my dad had.”

Fire crews lifted the safe and removed the man’s body, police wrote. On Thursday, police identified him as Jeremiah A. Disney, 28, of Marion.

“I would have rather seen him steal stuff and get out than die like that,” Hollingsworth said, WXIN reported. “What a horrible way to die.”

