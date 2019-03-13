Audio resurfaces of Fox News host’s sexual comments on underage Miss Teen South Carolina

Fox News host Tucker Carlson called Miss South Carolina Teen USA, who was a 17-year-old girl then, “appealing” and “dumb” after her appearance in the Miss Teen USA pageant in 2007, according to audio from a radio show shared by Media Matters and NowThis News.
The audio was released Tuesday amidst a series of releases from the two organizations focused on sexual, racist and homophobic comments Carlson made during weekly appearances on a radio show called “Bubba the Love Sponge Show.”
“I gotta be honest, I thought she was kind of appealing,” Carlson said as he talked about what South Carolina’s age of consent was. Carlson said the girl would “probably be a pretty good wife.”
“Don’t you think — I mean if you had a wife that dumb, would it be good or bad?” The co-hosts chimed in: “Good.”
In other recordings released since Sunday, Carlson joked about child rape and made a number of racist comments, including saying Iraqis were “semiliterate primitive monkeys,” Rolling Stone reports.
After the 2007 Miss Teen USA contest, Carlson suggested the pageant host had sex with the South Carolina contestant Caitlin Upton using vulgar terms, according to the audio.
“She’s like, she’s vulnerable. She’s like a wounded gazelle, separated from the herd,” he said on the tape.
According to USA Today, “Upton was ridiculed nationwide after stumbling on a question about a poll that showed one-fifth of Americans could not locate the United States on a map. Carlson repeatedly called the teenager ‘dumb’ and compared her to an animal.”
After national criticism for her performance in the Miss Teen USA pageant, Upton considered suicide, according to the Washington Post.
Several companies have pulled advertising from Carlson’s show, according to Bloomberg News.
Carlson responded to the audio releases with his own tweet this week.
“Media Matters caught me saying something naughty on a radio show more than a decade ago. Rather than express the usual ritual contrition, how about this: I’m on television every weeknight live for an hour. If you want to know what I think, you can watch,” he said.
