California Gov. Newsom places moratorium on executions

EMBARGO HOLD FOR RELEASE FOR PUBLICATION ON WEDNESDAY, MAR. 13, AND THEREAFTER - FILE - This Sept. 21, 2010, file photo shows the interior of the lethal injection facility at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign a moratorium on the death penalty in California Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo