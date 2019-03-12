Jennie Garth tells social media critics she’ll grieve for Luke Perry in her own way

Jennie Garth says her former fellow “Beverly Hills 90210” star Luke Perry “didn’t give a f--- about social media” after critics attacked her for not paying tribute online to him.

Perry, 52, who had lately been seen on “Riverdale,” died March 4 after suffering a stroke at his Sherman Oaks, California, home a few days earlier, The Sacramento Bee reported.

On Friday, Garth, who had not commented online about Perry’s death, posted a photo of her three daughters on Instagram for International Women’s Day.

But critics immediately questioned why Garth had not paid tribute to Perry instead.

“The sad thing about this situation is the fact that Luke Perry would have tweeted something nice about JennieGarth if something tragic would have happened to her,” read one comment on the Instagram post.

“It is a matter of respect. Posting for your special friend, fans and his family,” read another comment.

Garth responded to the critics in a comment of her own.

“Hey everyone … I chose to post a pic of my girls today,” she wrote. “Because they are my life. Because today is a day to celebrate all women. It took a lot for me to want to celebrate anything. I thought about it and I know that’s the way my dear friend would have wanted it.”

“His kids were his life,” Garth continued. “And anyone who knew him knows that and knows he didn’t give a f--- about social media. So please don’t assume or judge or make rude comments. That’s really uncool. Sincerely, Jennie.”

Many subsequent comments supported Garth’s stance.

“(Y)ou owe no one an explanation... there is no way any of us can feel the depth of your grief and it is not your obligation to feed the insatiable appetites of social media trolls,” read one comment.