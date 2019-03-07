Actor drops ‘Carlton Dance’ suit against video game maker

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2018 file photo, Alfonso Ribeiro arrives at the Disney/ABC 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Alfonso Ribeiro has dropped a lawsuit against the makers of the video game “Fortnite” over its use of the “Carlton” dance he did on the show. Ribeiro’s lawyers filed documents in federal court in Los Angeles Thursday, March 7, 2019 saying he’s voluntarily dismissing the suit against North Carolina-based Epic Games in its entirety. AP, File Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision