Judge dismisses porn star’s hush money suit against Trump

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives at the adult entertainment fair "Venus" in Berlin. A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit against President Donald Trump by porn actress Stormy Daniels that sought to tear up a hush-money settlement about their alleged affair. Judge S. James Otero ruled Thursday, March 7, 2019, in U.S. District Court that the suit was irrelevant after Trump and his former personal lawyer agreed to rescind a nondisclosure agreement Daniels signed in exchange for a $130,000 payment. Markus Schreiber, File AP Photo