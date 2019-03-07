County: Trump club in Virginia illegally cut down trees

This image provided by WRC/NBC4 Washington on Friday, March 1, 2019, shows trees that were cut down at the Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Va. County officials in northern Virginia are investigating whether the Trump National Golf Club illegally cut a dozen trees from the Potomac River shoreline and dumped them in the river. Officials in Loudoun County told newsoutlets Friday that removing trees from the flood plain requires a permit, and the county is investigating whether the local ordinance was broken. NBC4 Washington via AP WRC