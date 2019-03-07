Dealing with 23 dead challenges tiny Alabama community

In this Wednesday, March 6, 2019 photo, Rusty Sowell, pastor at Providence Baptist Church, speaks to volunteers organizing donations at the church in Beauregard, Ala. Dealing with the dead became a huge task in a rural Alabama community where nearly two dozen people died in a tornado outbreak. The county coroner, Bill Harris, set up a temporary command post and performed post-mortem exams. He and Sowell then held 17 separate meetings with relatives of the 23 people who died. David Goldman AP Photo