Veteran musher Aliy Zirkle takes lead in Alaska’s Iditarod

File - In this March 3, 2018, file photo, musher Aliy Zirkle runs her team during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, Alaska. The veteran musher is leading in Alaska's Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. She is seeking to become the first woman to win in nearly three decades. She was first to leave the Ophir checkpoint Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 432 miles into the race. Michael Dinneen, File AP Photo