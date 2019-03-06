AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Cohen's 4th day of testimony could touch on Russia, finances
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's former lawyer is returning to Capitol Hill for a fourth day of testimony as Democrats pursue a flurry of investigations into Trump's White House, businesses and presidential campaign.
Michael Cohen became a key figure in those investigations after turning on his former boss and cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's probe. He was interviewed behind closed doors by both the Senate and House intelligence committees last week and is due for another private, daylong meeting with the House intelligence panel on Wednesday.
Cohen also testified publicly before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, where he called Trump a con man, a cheat and a racist. He pleaded guilty last year to lying to Congress, campaign finance violations and other charges and is set to begin a three-year prison sentence in May.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
Among the issues discussed in Cohen's closed-door interviews with both the House and the Senate was the issue of pardons, according to people familiar with those interviews. They requested anonymity to speak about the confidential discussion.
The issue is expected to come up again during Cohen's return visit. Though Cohen told Congress last week that he had never asked for nor would accept a pardon from Trump, a lawyer for Cohen expressed interest to the Trump legal team in a possible pardon for his client in the aftermath of a raid last April on Cohen's hotel room, home and office, according to people familiar with the encounter who weren't authorized to discuss it by name and spoke on the condition of anonymity.
___
Former Nissan chairman Ghosn released after posting bail
TOKYO (AP) — Disguised as a construction worker, the former chairman of Nissan Motor Co., Carlos Ghosn, left a Tokyo detention center Wednesday after posting 1 billion yen ($8.9 million) bail.
Ghosn wore a surgical mask, glasses, a hat and a construction worker's outfit. There was no immediate official confirmation of his release, but his identity was apparent, especially after he was seen on TV smiling after he removed his mask and hat.
There was a scramble by media to follow Ghosn after he boarded a small Suzuki van, topped with a ladder, and traveled from the Tokyo Detention Center toward downtown. Ten motorcycles trailed the van in formation as it passed largely unnoticed through city streets.
Nippon Television Network showed brief footage of Ghosn after he got out of the van in an undisclosed part of the city.
Ghosn, the former head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Motors alliance was arrested on Nov. 19. He is charged with falsifying financial reports and with breach of trust.
___
10 Things to Know for Today
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. HOUSE DEMOCRATS POISED FOR MORE COHEN TESTIMONY
Trump's former lawyer returns to Capitol Hill for a fourth day of questioning as Democrats pursue investigations into Trump's White House, businesses and presidential campaign.
2. FORMER NISSAN CHAIRMAN LEAVES DETENTION FACILITY
Carlos Ghosn, held nearly four months for alleged financial fraud, appears to have left a detention center in Tokyo in disguise after posting $8.9 million bail.
___
Monster twister takes 10 relatives from 1 Alabama family
BEAUREGARD, Ala. (AP) — Cousins Cordarrly Jones and Demetria Jones have a hard time counting all the relatives they lost to a monster tornado that wiped out a rural community in Alabama.
Their grandparents, 89-year-old Jimmy Jones and 83-year-old Mary Louise Jones, were killed in their home on a two-lane road where most everyone shares family ties.
The couple's son Emmanuel Jones, a 53-year-old uncle to the cousins, is gone too. Also dead, they said, were seven cousins by both blood and marriage: Eric Jamal Stenson, 38; Florel Tate Stenson; 63; Henry Lewis Stenson; 65; James Henry Tate, 86; Tresia Robinson, 62; Raymond Robinson Jr., 63; and Maggie Delight Robinson, 57.
Stunned by the loss of 10 relatives and worried about still more who are hospitalized with serious injuries, the cousins stood Tuesday amid the wreckage of a row of family homes in tiny Beauregard, near the Georgia state line.
"It really hasn't fully hit me yet. I'm still trying to process it," said Cordarrly Jones, 29.
___
To the bitter end, IS militants remain organized and brutal
BAGHOUZ, Syria (AP) — As final defeat looms, militants of the Islamic State group have remained organized and ruthless to their last breath. Keeping institutions functioning in their last shred of territory in Syria, they are continuing benefits like food and money to supporters while their religious police and fighters still impose their rule of fear and brutality.
Refusing to surrender, the militants have tried to squeeze out any last possible gain. Over the past last weeks, they secured the evacuation of more than 10,000 of their exhausted and wounded followers, looking to ensure long-term survival and continued conflict.
The militants — many of them foreigners, including Iraqis and Central Asians, along with some Syrian fighters — are now fighting their final battle, holed up in tunnels and caves inside Baghouz, the last village they control. Since Friday, they have put up desperate resistance to renewed pounding by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces aiming to take the tiny pocket on the Euphrates River near the Iraqi border. With no way out, they appear intent to fight to the death, SDF officials say.
Around two dozen evacuees described the group's final days to The Associated Press. They spoke of how IS's once powerful institutions that administered the provinces of the so-called "caliphate" withstood the pressure as fighters focused on maintaining control. All those who spoke with the AP asked to keep their identity concealed, fearing reprisals from IS or punishment for their connections to the group.
The evacuees, most of them relatives of IS members, include shattered families that lost loved ones and wounded, exhausted and hungry men, women and children — but some remain die-hard believers, angry and broken, and potential seeds for an already burgeoning insurgency in a country whose social fabric is in shreds.
___
North Korea said to be rebuilding structures at rocket site
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea is restoring facilities at a long-range rocket launch site that it dismantled last year as part of disarmament steps, according to foreign experts and a South Korean lawmaker who was briefed by Seoul's spy service.
The finding follows a high-stakes nuclear summit last week between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump that ended without any agreement.
South Korea's National Intelligence Service provided the assessment about the North's Tongchang-ri launch site to lawmakers during a private briefing Tuesday. North Korea didn't immediately respond in its state media.
An article from 38 North, a website specializing in North Korea studies, cited commercial satellite imagery as indicating that efforts to rebuild some structures at the site started sometime between Feb. 16 and March 2.
Dismantling parts of its long-range rocket launch facility was among several steps the North took last year when it entered nuclear talks with the United States and South Korea. North Korea has carried out satellite launches at the site in recent years, resulting in U.N. sanctions over expert claims that they were disguised tests of banned missile technology.
___
Father of UK teen who joined IS says don't scrap citizenship
SUNAMGANJ, Bangladesh (AP) — The father of a British teenager who ran away to join the Islamic State group in Syria said his daughter's citizenship should not be revoked and that she should return to the U.K. and be punished if it was determined she had committed a crime.
Shamima Begum fled east London with two friends to travel to Syria to marry IS fighters in 2015 at a time when the group's online recruitment program lured many impressionable young people to its self-proclaimed caliphate.
Begum, now 19, resurfaced at a refugee camp in Syria and told reporters recently that she wants to come home. But her apparent lack of remorse has triggered criticism in Britain and the family has expressed its own shock at her lack of repentance. She married a Dutch man who wants to take her to the Netherlands with their newborn son.
British Home Secretary Sajid Javid has revoked Begum's citizenship — despite saying he wouldn't make a decision that would render a person stateless. Her family has insisted she isn't a dual citizen. The case is pending in the courts.
Begum's father, Ahmed Ali, told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday in his Bangladeshi village that he would still request that the British government allow his daughter to come back.
___
Why a meaningful US-China trade deal could be hard to reach
WASHINGTON (AP) — Under President Donald Trump, America's trade deficit with China has so far worsened. That gap represents an unfulfilled Trump pledge just as talks between the world's two largest economies may be nearing a potential deal to suspend their trade war.
Despite signals from Chinese and U.S. officials that some truce could soon be at hand, there are few signs of any truly transformed trade relationship. Beijing's longstanding policy of subsidizing its own businesses and charges that it illicitly obtains U.S. technology remain key obstacles.
During the first 11 months of 2018, America's trade deficit in goods with China — the gap between the value of U.S. goods that China buys and the higher value of what it sells to the U.S. — swelled to a record $382 billion. And a government report to be released Wednesday is expected to show the U.S. deficit with China reaching a new high above $400 billion.
A senior Trump administration official asserted that progress had been made during trade talks over the past two weeks, only to acknowledge that the eventual outcome remains a mystery and that China faced no timetable for responding to the U.S. priorities. The official insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations.
U.S. and Chinese officials have hinted that some kind of agreement could be finalized by the end of March, with Trump and President Xi Jinping possibly meeting to formalize the deal at Trump's private club in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.
___
FDA allows treatment of depression with club drug's cousin
WASHINGTON (AP) — A mind-altering medication related to the club drug Special K won U.S. approval Tuesday for patients with hard-to-treat depression, the first in a series of long-overlooked substances being reconsidered for severe forms of mental illness.
The nasal spray from Johnson & Johnson is a chemical cousin of ketamine, which has been used for decades as a powerful anesthetic to prepare patients for surgery. In the 1990s, the medication was adopted as a party drug by the underground rave culture due to its ability to produce psychedelic, out-of-body experiences. More recently, some doctors have given ketamine to people with depression without formal FDA approval.
The Food and Drug Administration approved Spravato as a fast-acting treatment for patients who have failed to find relief with at least two antidepressants. Up to 7.4 million American adults suffer from so-called treatment-resistant depression, which heightens the risk of suicide, hospitalization and other serious harm, according to the FDA.
The drug will cost between $590 and $885 depending on the dosage and before various insurance discounts and rebates.
There have been no major pharmaceutical innovations for depression since the launch of Prozac and related antidepressants in the late 1980s. Those drugs target the feel-good brain chemical serotonin, and can take weeks or months to kick in.
___
R. Kelly tells CBS 'I didn't do this stuff' in interview
CHICAGO (AP) — In his first interview since being charged with sexually abusing four people, including three underage girls, R. Kelly says he "didn't do this stuff" and he's fighting for his life.
The R&B singer, out on bail after his Feb. 22 arrest in Chicago, gave the interview to Gayle King of "CBS This Morning," with excerpts airing Tuesday night. More of the interview will air Wednesday and Thursday on "CBS This Morning."
In an excerpt, Kelly tells King that rumors of him having sex with and abusing underage girls are, "Not true.
"Whether they're old rumors, new rumors, future rumors, not true," Kelly said.
When King asked Kelly if he has held women against their will, he replied "That's stupid!"
Comments