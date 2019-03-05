Marine jets collide, land safely at Southern California base

FILE - In this April 12, 2013, file photo, a U.S. Marine F/A-18 Hornet jet flies low pass during Philippines-US joint military exercise in northern Philippines. A military official says two Marine fighter jets collided in midair, but both pilots managed to land safely at a Southern California training base last month. 1st Lt. Frederick D. Walker says no injuries were reported in the collision of F/A-18s on Feb. 28, 2019, over Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms. Bullit Marquez AP Photo